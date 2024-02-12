Cadrenal Therapeutics Announces Key Executive Appointment

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (CVKD) has released an update.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. has appointed Jeffrey Cole as their new Chief Operating Officer, solidifying the decision with a comprehensive employment agreement. Cole, an industry veteran with over 25 years of experience, has a history of significant roles in pharmaceuticals and consulting. His compensation includes a $405,000 base salary, potential for a 40% bonus, and robust severance and equity vesting terms. His appointment, which brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the company, was publicly announced on February 8, 2024.

For further insights into CVKD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.