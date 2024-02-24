Cadre Holdings Expands into Nuclear Safety with Alpha Safety Acquisition

Cadre Holdings (CDRE) has released an update.

Cadre Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiary, Safariland, LLC, have signed an agreement to acquire Alpha Safety Intermediate, LLC, for $106.5 million, expanding their footprint in the nuclear safety products and services sector. This deal, which includes a mix of cash payment and escrow arrangements, also comes with standard industry terms, such as representations, warranties, and indemnities, as well as conditions for closing, like obtaining governmental consents. Despite the thorough terms laid out in the agreement, there is no guarantee the transaction will be finalized, and investors are cautioned to not solely rely on the agreement’s details as a statement of fact, as they are subject to change.

