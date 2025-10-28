Cadiz Secures $51M Investment for Mojave Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Cadiz ( (CDZI) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 27, 2025, Cadiz Inc. entered into a definitive agreement with the Lytton Rancheria of California for a $51 million investment in the Mojave Groundwater Bank project, marking the first tranche of up to $450 million in total equity capital. This agreement, following a 2024 Letter of Intent, allows Cadiz to draw unsecured loan proceeds to fund the project, with Lytton’s investment convertible into membership interests in the Mojave Water Infrastructure Company. This partnership signifies a historic milestone for Cadiz, establishing a new business model for infrastructure development and involving tribal leadership in water management across California and the West.

The most recent analyst rating on (CDZI) stock is a Hold with a $3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cadiz stock, see the CDZI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CDZI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CDZI is a Neutral.

Cadiz’s overall score is driven by strong revenue growth and a promising corporate event involving clean energy projects. However, financial instability due to negative profitability and cash flow, coupled with valuation concerns, weigh down the score. Technical analysis shows moderate bullish momentum, offering some optimism.

To see Spark’s full report on CDZI stock, click here.

More about Cadiz

Cadiz, Inc. is a California-based water solutions company focused on providing clean, reliable, and affordable water through a combination of water supply, storage, pipeline, and treatment solutions. It operates with 45,000 acres of land, 2.5 million acre-feet of water supply, and 220 miles of pipeline assets, offering cost-effective water treatment technology to address climate change impacts on water access.

Average Trading Volume: 758,564

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $429.8M

See more data about CDZI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue