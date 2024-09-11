Cadence Fund’s Major Stakeholder Increases Shares

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. (AU:CDO) has released an update.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited has seen an increase in its substantial holding, with Esselmont Superannuation Fund making on-market purchases totaling 227,184 ordinary shares for $390,282 between May and July 2024. This acquisition has raised the voting power of Esselmont entities from 22.82% to 24.71%. No new associations have formed nor existing ones changed in relation to the company’s voting interests.

