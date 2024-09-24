Cadence Fund’s Annual Financial Performance Overview

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. (AU:CDO) has released an update.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. has released its Annual Report for the year ending 30 June 2024, providing a comprehensive overview of the company’s financial performance, including profit and loss, financial position, and cash flows. Key sections of the report such as the Manager’s Report, Directors’ Report, and Independent Auditor’s Report offer insights into the company’s top holdings and strategic direction. The report is intended for personal use, highlighting crucial financial data and performance metrics for shareholders and potential investors.

