Cadence Fund Stresses Strong Corporate Governance

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. (AU:CDO) has released an update.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. emphasizes a robust corporate governance framework, adhering to ASX principles and prioritizing shareholder interests without the need for senior management due to their management agreement with Cadence Asset Management Pty Ltd. The board’s key roles include overseeing management compliance, ensuring internal controls, managing risks, and approving significant financial statements. The company’s governance policies ensure the integrity and sustainable value creation for all shareholders.

