Cadeler CEO Increases Stake with Significant Share Purchase

The latest update is out from Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR ( (CDLR) ).

Cadeler A/S announced a significant transaction involving its CEO, Mikkel Gleerup, who purchased 18,250 shares at an average price of NOK 63.59 per share, totaling NOK 1,160,454.72. This transaction reflects a strong commitment from the leadership towards the company’s growth and stability, potentially reinforcing investor confidence and signaling positive internal expectations for Cadeler’s future performance in the offshore wind industry.

Cadeler A/S is a global leader specializing in offshore wind installation, operations, and maintenance services. The company solely operates in the offshore wind industry, emphasizing safety and environmental considerations. Cadeler owns and operates the industry’s largest fleet of jack-up offshore wind installation vessels and has been a key player in developing offshore wind energy, contributing to the power supply for millions of households. The company is publicly listed on the New York and Oslo Stock Exchanges.

YTD Price Performance: 22.45%

Average Trading Volume: 45,652

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.98B

