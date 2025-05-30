Cadeler A/S Completes Share Buy-Back Programme Ahead of Schedule

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR ( (CDLR) ) has issued an update.

Cadeler A/S announced the early completion of its share buy-back programme, initially set to end on June 6, 2025. The programme, which commenced on May 26, 2025, was concluded on May 30, 2025, after reaching the maximum number of shares to be repurchased. Cadeler repurchased 395,200 shares at an average price of NOK 49.92, totaling approximately EUR 1.7 million. This buy-back was part of Cadeler’s strategy to meet obligations related to its share-based incentive programmes, reflecting its commitment to managing shareholder value and aligning with regulatory standards.

Spark’s Take on CDLR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CDLR is a Neutral.

Cadeler’s overall score reflects strong financial performance and a positive earnings call, driven by revenue growth and strategic expansion. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and valuation metrics are moderate. Financial risks from increased leverage and negative free cash flow also weigh on the score.

More about Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR

Cadeler A/S is a global leader in offshore wind installation, operations, and maintenance services. The company operates exclusively in the offshore wind industry, focusing on safety and environmental sustainability. Cadeler owns and operates the largest fleet of jack-up offshore wind installation vessels and has been a key supplier in the development of offshore wind energy for over a decade. The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 74,736

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.73B

