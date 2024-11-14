Cabral Gold Unveils New Gold Discovery in Brazil

Cabral Gold (TSE:CBR) has released an update.

Cabral Gold has identified a fifth gold-in-oxide blanket at the Jerimum Cima target in Brazil’s Cuiú Cuiú Gold District, with promising trench results showing significant gold mineralization at the surface. This discovery could enhance the company’s gold resource base and positively impact their pre-feasibility study on a heap-leach operation, which previously considered only two deposits. The potential for extensive mineralization suggests further growth opportunities for Cabral Gold in the region.

