Cabbeen Fashion Limited Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions at AGM

Cabbeen Fashion Limited ( (HK:2030) ) has provided an update.

Cabbeen Fashion Limited announced the successful approval of all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting held on April 24, 2025. Key resolutions included the acceptance of audited financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and granting of mandates for share repurchase and issuance. The approval of these resolutions reflects strong shareholder support and positions the company for continued strategic operations and governance.

More about Cabbeen Fashion Limited

Cabbeen Fashion Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the fashion industry. It focuses on the design, manufacture, and retail of fashion apparel, catering to a diverse market with a range of clothing products.

YTD Price Performance: 4.92%

Average Trading Volume: 31,892

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$882.5M

