Cabaletta Bio Updates on CD19-CAR T Therapy Progress

Cabaletta Bio ( (CABA) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 29, 2025, Cabaletta Bio released an updated corporate presentation outlining their progress in developing rese-cel, a CD19-CAR T cell therapy for autoimmune diseases. The company plans to initiate a myositis registrational cohort in the fourth quarter of 2025 and has completed enrollment in Phase 1/2 trials for other conditions, highlighting their commitment to advancing clinical trials and potential market opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (CABA) stock is a Buy with a $14.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on CABA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CABA is a Underperform.

Cabaletta Bio’s overall score is low primarily due to its financial performance, marked by no revenue and increasing losses. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, further impacting the score. However, the recent positive clinical trial data provides a glimmer of hope, slightly improving future outlook. Despite this, the stock’s valuation remains a concern, making it a risky investment at this stage.

More about Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing targeted cellular therapies for autoimmune diseases. The company is advancing its pipeline with rese-cel, a CD19-CAR T cell therapy, aiming to provide transformative clinical responses for patients with conditions like myositis, lupus nephritis, and systemic sclerosis.

Average Trading Volume: 2,818,788

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $250.6M

