Cabaletta Bio Announces Positive Clinical Data Updates

Cabaletta Bio ( (CABA) ) has issued an update.

On October 27, 2025, Cabaletta Bio announced positive clinical data and development updates from its RESET-Myositis, RESET-SSc, and RESET-SLE trials at the ACR Convergence 2025. The trials evaluate rese-cel, a CAR T cell therapy, showing promising results in autoimmune diseases like myositis, systemic sclerosis, and lupus. The company is initiating a myositis registrational trial and expanding its RESET-SLE trial to include a no preconditioning cohort, with initial data expected in 2026. These developments could significantly impact treatment options for autoimmune diseases, offering potential drug-free clinical responses.

Spark’s Take on CABA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CABA is a Underperform.

Cabaletta Bio’s overall score is low primarily due to its financial performance, marked by no revenue and increasing losses. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, further impacting the score. However, the recent positive clinical trial data provides a glimmer of hope, slightly improving future outlook. Despite this, the stock’s valuation remains a concern, making it a risky investment at this stage.

More about Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing curative targeted cell therapies specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company is prioritizing the development of rese-cel, a 4-1BB-containing fully human CD19-CAR T cell investigational therapy, evaluated under the RESET clinical development program across various therapeutic areas including rheumatology, neurology, and dermatology.

Average Trading Volume: 2,746,508

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $225.9M

