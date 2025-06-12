Cabaletta Bio Announces $94 Million Public Offering

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

The latest announcement is out from Cabaletta Bio ( (CABA) ).

On June 11, 2025, Cabaletta Bio announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 39,200,000 shares of common stock and accompanying warrants, with an expected closure on June 12, 2025. The offering is set to raise approximately $94 million, which will be used to fund clinical development and manufacturing capabilities for rese-cel, potentially extending the company’s operational funding into the second half of 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (CABA) stock is a Buy with a $26.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cabaletta Bio stock, see the CABA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CABA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CABA is a Underperform.

Cabaletta Bio’s overall score is low primarily due to its financial performance, marked by no revenue and increasing losses. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, further impacting the score. However, the recent positive clinical trial data provides a glimmer of hope, slightly improving future outlook. Despite this, the stock’s valuation remains a concern, making it a risky investment at this stage.

To see Spark’s full report on CABA stock, click here.

More about Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing curative targeted cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases. Their lead strategy involves the development of rese-cel, a CD19-CAR T cell investigational therapy, which is currently being evaluated in various therapeutic areas including rheumatology, neurology, and dermatology.

Average Trading Volume: 1,628,883

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $119.2M

For a thorough assessment of CABA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.