CAB Payments Holdings Announces Chair’s Share Purchase

CAB Payments Holdings Limited ( (GB:CABP) ) just unveiled an update.

CAB Payments Holdings plc has announced a market purchase of 100,000 ordinary shares at a price of GBP0.484313 each by Ann Cairns, who holds the position of Chair. This transaction, conducted on 13 March 2025 in London, signifies a strategic move by the company’s leadership, potentially impacting its market perception and shareholder confidence.

More about CAB Payments Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: -32.24%

Average Trading Volume: 511,734

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £136.2M

Learn more about CABP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com