CAB Payments Holdings Announces Chair’s Share Purchase

CAB Payments Holdings Limited ( (GB:CABP) ) just unveiled an update.
CAB Payments Holdings plc has announced a market purchase of 100,000 ordinary shares at a price of GBP0.484313 each by Ann Cairns, who holds the position of Chair. This transaction, conducted on 13 March 2025 in London, signifies a strategic move by the company’s leadership, potentially impacting its market perception and shareholder confidence.
More about CAB Payments Holdings Limited
YTD Price Performance: -32.24%
Average Trading Volume: 511,734
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: £136.2M
