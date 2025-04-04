CAB Payments Grants Performance Share Awards to Key Executives

The latest announcement is out from CAB Payments Holdings Limited ( (GB:CABP) ).

CAB Payments Holdings plc has announced the granting of Performance Share Awards to several of its directors and persons discharging managerial responsibility under its Long Term Incentive Plan. The vesting of these awards is contingent upon achieving specific financial targets related to earnings per share, cost-income ratio, and adjusted EBITDA per average full-time equivalent. This move is part of the company’s strategy to align management incentives with long-term performance goals, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and market positioning.

More about CAB Payments Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: -35.95%

Average Trading Volume: 501,124

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £111.8M

