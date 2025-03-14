CAB Payments Announces Director’s Share Purchase

CAB Payments Holdings Limited ( (GB:CABP) ) has provided an update.

CAB Payments Holdings plc announced a market purchase of shares by Susanne Chishti, an Independent Non-executive Director. The transaction involved the acquisition of 91,368 ordinary shares at a price of GBP0.490000 per share, conducted on 14 March 2025 in London. This transaction reflects the company’s ongoing activities in managing its shareholding structure and may have implications for its governance and market perception.

More about CAB Payments Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: -32.24%

Average Trading Volume: 511,734

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £136.2M

For a thorough assessment of CABP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com