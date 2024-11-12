CAB Payments Aligns Executive Rewards with Performance Goals

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (GB:CABP) has released an update.

CAB Payments Holdings has announced the issuance of Performance Share Awards to several key executives, including CEO Neeraj Kapur and CFO Richard Hallett, as part of their Long Term Incentive Plan. The awards are contingent on achieving specific earnings per share and total shareholder return targets by the end of 2026, with shares required to be held for an additional two years post-vesting. This move underscores the company’s commitment to aligning executive compensation with shareholder value growth.

For further insights into GB:CABP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.