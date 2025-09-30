CA Cultural Technology Group Faces Further Delays and Trading Suspension

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CA Cultural Technology Group Ltd. ( (HK:1566) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CA Cultural Technology Group Ltd. has announced a further delay in the publication of its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2025, necessitating additional time to address comments from the Stock Exchange and finalize internal and audit reports. Consequently, the adjourned board meeting and the consideration of a final dividend are postponed to on or before 31 October 2025. Trading in the company’s shares remains suspended since November 2024, and the company will continue to provide updates to shareholders and potential investors as developments occur.

More about CA Cultural Technology Group Ltd.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$60.28M

For a thorough assessment of 1566 stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

