C3is Inc. Implements Reverse Stock Split

C3is Inc. ( (CISS) ) has shared an announcement.

C3is Inc. announced that on December 31, 2024, it executed a one-for-two-and-a-half reverse stock split of its common stock. This corporate action reduced the number of outstanding shares from 10,597,634 to 4,239,030. The reverse split did not affect the par value and other terms of the common stock, but the company’s outstanding warrants were adjusted accordingly. Stockholders holding fractional shares received cash payments in lieu of those shares. The adjustment will be reflected in the company’s financial statements, with changes to the common stock and additional paid-in capital balances.

More about C3is Inc.

YTD Price Performance: -29.44%

Average Trading Volume: 123,505

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.28M

