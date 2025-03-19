C3 Metals Secures $11.5 Million in Private Placement to Boost Exploration

C3 Metals ( (TSE:CCCM) ) has issued an update.

C3 Metals Inc. has successfully closed an $11.5 million bought deal private placement, issuing 23 million common shares at C$0.50 each. The funds will be used for exploration and development activities at its Jasperoide Copper-Gold project and Super Block project, as well as for general corporate purposes. This move strengthens C3 Metals’ financial position and supports its strategic focus on expanding its copper and gold exploration projects in Peru and Jamaica.

C3 Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing large copper and gold deposits. The company holds significant land in the Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru and is actively exploring in Jamaica. It has partnerships with major industry players like Freeport-McMoRan and Barrick Gold Corp.

