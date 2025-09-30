C3 Metals Launches Maiden Drill Program at Khaleesi Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from C3 Metals ( (TSE:CCCM) ) is now available.

C3 Metals has commenced its maiden drill program at the Khaleesi copper-gold project in Peru, marking a significant step in its exploration efforts. The program aims to evaluate skarn and porphyry prospects with promising geophysical and geochemical indicators, and is part of a broader strategy to maximize discovery potential across its fully funded projects.

C3 Metals’ stock score reflects significant financial difficulties and negative cash flow, countered by promising corporate events that could enhance its exploration capabilities. Despite technical indicators suggesting a positive trend, the negative valuation metrics weigh heavily on the stock’s attractiveness.

C3 Metals Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper and gold projects. The company is engaged in exploring significant mineral concession packages, particularly in the Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt in Peru, and also has projects in Jamaica.

