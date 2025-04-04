C3 Metals Grants 3.38 Million Stock Options to Key Stakeholders

C3 Metals ( (TSE:CCCM) ) just unveiled an update.

C3 Metals Inc. has granted 3,380,000 stock options to its directors, officers, employees, and consultants as part of its stock option plan. This move, which includes immediate vesting for a portion of the options and a 12-month vesting period for the remainder, aims to incentivize key stakeholders and align their interests with the company’s long-term goals. The grant represents approximately 6.27% of the company’s outstanding common shares, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder engagement strategies.

C3 Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing large copper and gold deposits. The company operates in the Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru and is actively exploring in Jamaica. C3 Metals holds significant exploration licenses and has partnerships with major companies like Freeport-McMoRan and Geophysx Jamaica Ltd.

