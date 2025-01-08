C3 Metals Expands Promising Copper-Gold Discoveries at Khaleesi Project in Peru

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

C3 Metals ( (TSE:CCCM) ) has provided an announcement.

C3 Metals announced significant findings from its Khaleesi project in Peru, showcasing promising copper-gold mineralization through recent surface mapping and rock sampling. The company has identified high-grade samples, with up to 1.80% copper and 4.4 g/t gold, and is preparing for a comprehensive geophysical survey to guide future drilling efforts. This advancement enhances C3 Metals’ strategic positioning within a world-class mining belt, potentially increasing its attractiveness to investors and stakeholders.

More about C3 Metals

C3 Metals Inc. is a mining company focused on the exploration and development of copper and gold projects. The company is actively engaged in the Khaleesi copper-gold project in Southern Peru, strategically positioned within the Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt, known for its rich mineralization.

YTD Price Performance: -1.92%

Average Trading Volume: 39,989

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$19.22M

