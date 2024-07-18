C2C Metals Corp Expands Trading to OTCQB Market

C2C Gold (TSE:CTOC) has released an update.

C2C Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, has begun trading its common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market with the ticker symbol CTCGF, while maintaining its presence on the CSE as CTOC. This move is aimed at enhancing the company’s liquidity and visibility, especially among U.S. investors. The company is also in the process of applying for DTC eligibility, which is expected to further improve the trading and liquidity of its shares in the United States.

