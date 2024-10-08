C29 Metals Schedules AGM Amid Uranium Project Buzz

C29 Metals Limited (AU:C29) has released an update.

C29 Metals Limited has announced that its 2024 Annual General Meeting is scheduled for approximately 27 November 2024, with the agenda including the election of Directors. The company also highlights its Ulytau Project’s proximity to the historically significant Bota-Burum uranium mine in Southern Kazakhstan, emphasizing the region’s extensive uranium production history.

