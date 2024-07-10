C2 Développement Launches Tipiak Public Tender Offer

Tipiak SA (FR:TIPI) has released an update.

C2 Développement has initiated a public tender offer for Tipiak shares at 88 euros per share, with the offer spanning 15 trading days. If minority shareholders holding 10% or less of Tipiak’s capital and voting rights do not tender their shares, C2 Développement may request a mandatory withdrawal at the same offer price. The offer information and related documents are available on the AMF and Tipiak websites, restricted to distribution in France.

