C-RAD Expands in Germany with Strategic 9 MSEK Agreement

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

An announcement from C-Rad AB Class B ( ($SE:CRAD.B) ) is now available.

C-RAD has signed a strategic agreement with a leading healthcare provider in the Stuttgart region of Germany, valued at 9 MSEK. This contract includes the delivery of C-RAD’s advanced SGRT solutions, such as the Sentinel™ 4DCT and Catalyst+ HD™ systems, along with a long-term service agreement. The partnership marks a significant step in C-RAD’s expansion in Germany, enhancing their presence in the hospital caregiver segment and highlighting the growing importance of SGRT in modern radiation therapy.

More about C-Rad AB Class B

C-RAD is a company specializing in surface-guided radiation therapy (SGRT) solutions, which are designed to deliver precise and patient-centric cancer care. Their technology focuses on accurate dose delivery to tumors while protecting healthy tissue, using high-speed 3D cameras and augmented reality to enhance patient safety and treatment accuracy. C-RAD is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 40,645

Current Market Cap: SEK1.2B

See more data about CRAD.B stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.