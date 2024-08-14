C-MER Eye Care Schedules Key Board Meeting

C-MER Eye Care Holdings Limited (HK:3309) has released an update.

C-MER Eye Care Holdings Limited has announced a Board meeting scheduled for August 29, 2024, to discuss the interim results of the company and its subsidiaries, consider the recommendation for an interim dividend, and address other business matters. The announcement was made by Company Secretary CHAN Wa Ping and includes a current list of executive and independent non-executive Board members.

