C C Land Holdings Forecasts Profit Rebound

C C Land Holdings (DE:QU4B) has released an update.

C C Land Holdings Limited anticipates a remarkable financial turnaround, projecting a profit of approximately HK$90 million for the six months ending 30 June 2024, in stark contrast to the HK$1.35 billion loss in the same period last year. The profit surge is mainly due to an expected HK$123 million in fair value gains from revaluations of the company’s UK investment properties. Investors and shareholders are advised to look out for the detailed results announcement scheduled for publication by the end of August 2024.

For further insights into DE:QU4B stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.