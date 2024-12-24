C C Land Holdings Appoints New Executive Director

C C Land Holdings (HK:1224) has released an update.

C C Land Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Cheung Elaine Yu Ling as an executive director effective December 30, 2024. Ms. Cheung, who holds degrees from Brown University and has been with the company since 2019, will transition from her role as Assistant Manager in the Property Investment and Development team. Her appointment reflects the company’s strategic focus on leveraging internal talent for leadership roles.

