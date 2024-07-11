Bytes Technology Group Announces Growth Surge

Bytes Technology Group Plc (GB:BYIT) has released an update.

Bytes Technology Group has reported robust growth in its financial performance, with double-digit increases in Gross Invoiced Income and Adjusted Operating Profit, and high single-digit growth in Gross Profit for the first four months of the fiscal year. Despite a competitive market, the company has seen strong demand for its IT systems from both corporate and public sectors. CEO Sam Mudd expressed confidence in the company’s partnerships and client service, positioning it well to meet its strategic goals for the year.

