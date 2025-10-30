BYD Strengthens Governance with New Audit Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BYD Co ( (HK:1211) ) has issued an announcement.

BYD Company Limited has established an Audit Committee to enhance its corporate governance structure and ensure effective oversight of its financial and operational activities. The committee, composed of independent non-executive directors with accounting expertise, is tasked with reviewing financial information, supervising internal and external audits, and maintaining transparency in financial disclosures. This move is expected to strengthen BYD’s decision-making processes and accountability, potentially boosting stakeholder confidence and aligning with regulatory requirements.

BYD Company Limited operates in the automotive and electronics industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of electric vehicles, batteries, and other related products. The company is known for its commitment to innovation and sustainability, aiming to enhance its market position through advanced technology and strategic governance.

