BXJC II Holding KK Amends INFOCOM Tender Offer

Infocom Corporation (JP:4348) has released an update.

BXJC II Holding KK has submitted an amendment to its June 19, 2024 Tender Offer Statement for acquiring shares of INFOCOM CORPORATION, reflecting changes due to the shortened waiting period under the Foreign Exchange Act. This amendment, filed with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau, does not alter the original purchase conditions of the tender offer. The details of the amended tender offer, including the unaltered purchase conditions, have been publicly disclosed.

