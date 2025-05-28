BW Offshore Strengthens Market Position with FPSO Nganhurra Acquisition

Confident Investing Starts Here:

BW Offshore ( (GB:0RKH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

BW Offshore has acquired the FPSO Nganhurra, a high-quality production unit, to enhance its competitive position in a market with limited opportunities for similar assets. This strategic acquisition aims to leverage emerging project opportunities and offers flexibility in redeployment, strengthening BW Offshore’s market position and providing cost-effective solutions for clients.

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions and operates a fleet of FPSOs. With over four decades of experience in offshore operations and project execution, the company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for global markets. BW Offshore employs around 1,100 people and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 93,072

Current Market Cap: NOK5.74B

