BW LPG Reports Strong Q2 2024 Profits

BW LPG Ltd (GB:0QIX) has released an update.

BW LPG’s Product Services segment reported a gross profit of USD 26 million and a net profit of USD 16 million for Q2 2024, following a USD 30 million share capital reduction. The company, a leading LPG vessel owner and operator, maintains a strong equity position with USD 68 million in book equity after the reduction. A comprehensive financial report is anticipated to be released on 22 August 2024.

