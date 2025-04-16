BW LPG Executes Share Buy-Back Program

The latest update is out from BW LPG Ltd ( (GB:0QIX) ).

BW LPG Limited has executed a share buy-back program, purchasing 316,437 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of USD 8.63 per share, as part of a larger initiative to buy back up to 3 million shares for a maximum of USD 20 million. This move, which results in the company holding 4.98% of its total issued shares as treasury shares, is likely aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.

More about BW LPG Ltd

BW LPG is the world’s leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, managing a fleet of over 50 Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) with a total carrying capacity exceeding 4 million CBM. With extensive experience in LPG shipping, the company also has an in-house LPG trading division and is expanding its presence in LPG terminal infrastructure and distribution, offering integrated services along the LPG value chain. BW LPG is part of the BW Group, a global maritime company with interests in shipping, floating infrastructure, and sustainable technologies.

YTD Price Performance: -16.84%

Average Trading Volume: 35,088

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: NOK15.15B

