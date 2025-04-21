BW LPG Completes Share Buyback Program

BW LPG Ltd ( (GB:0QIX) ) has issued an update.

BW LPG has successfully completed its share buyback program, acquiring 316,437 ordinary shares at an average price of USD 8.63 per share, totaling USD 2,732,109. These shares are now held as Treasury shares, representing 4.98% of the total issued shares. This move reflects the company’s strategic financial management and could enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

BW LPG is the world’s leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, managing a fleet of over 50 Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) with a total carrying capacity exceeding 4 million CBM. The company has five decades of experience in LPG shipping and offers integrated services across the LPG value chain, including trading and terminal infrastructure. BW LPG is part of BW Group, a global maritime leader with a diverse fleet and investments in renewable energy.

