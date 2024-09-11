BW Energy Showcases Growth Strategy at Energy Conference

BW Energy Ltd. (DE:6BW) has released an update.

BW Energy Ltd. has presented at the Pareto Securities’ Energy Conference, highlighting its current gross production of approximately 35,000 barrels per day at the Dussafu field. The company emphasizes its low-risk phased development strategy in offshore oil and gas reservoirs, utilizing existing production facilities to expedite first oil and cash flow. BW Energy boasts a robust portfolio with significant interests in various offshore fields and blocks, as well as a 6.6% share in Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.

