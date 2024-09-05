BW Energy Sees Major Shareholding Shuffle

BW Energy Ltd. (DE:6BW) has released an update.

In a strategic share transaction, BW Group Limited has sold its entire stake of 5,440,887 shares in BW Energy Limited to BW Energy Holdings Limited, with both entities being closely associated with the company’s Chairman, Andreas Sohmen-Pao. The shares were traded at a price of NOK 25 per share, culminating in a deal worth NOK 136,022,175. Post-transaction, BW Energy Holdings Limited now holds a 76.49% ownership in BW Energy, while BW Group exits its position in the company entirely.

