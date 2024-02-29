BVT Expands Global Reach with Strategic Partnerships

Bee Vectoring Technologies International (TSE:BEE) has released an update.

Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc. is expanding its market reach by forming strategic partnerships with multinational agriculture companies to scale business and broaden its market. The company’s CEO highlighted successful global trials and the first sale of their proprietary plant-beneficial microbe, Clonostachys rosea CR-7, which has shown promising results in increasing crop yields and combating Sudden Death Syndrome in soybeans. BVT’s innovative system delivers biological pesticide alternatives using bees, aiming to disrupt the $240 billion crop protection and fertilizer market with a more environmentally friendly approach.

