BV Financial Shareholders Approve 2024 Equity Incentive Plan

BV Financial, Inc. ( (BVFL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

BV Financial, Inc. has gained shareholder approval for its 2024 Equity Incentive Plan, aimed at offering stock-based awards to its officers, employees, and directors, including those at BayVanguard Bank. The detailed terms of this incentivization strategy can be found in its recently filed Proxy Statement with the SEC, which fully outlines the Plan’s scope and guidelines.

