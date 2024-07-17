BuySell Technologies Reports Strong Monthly Growth

BuySell Technologies Co., Ltd. (JP:7685) has released an update.

BuySell Technologies Co., Ltd. has reported a solid performance for their ‘At-home pick-up’ and ‘Group store purchase’ businesses in June 2024, with a notable increase in visits and purchases, including a surge in high-value items like brand-name goods and watches. The company has also seen progress in securing future reservations, contributing to a robust year-on-year growth despite a slight dip in inquiries. The group’s expansion with new stores and the strong gold market have bolstered the ‘Group store purchase’ business, achieving significant purchase volume growth.

