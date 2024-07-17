Buxton Resources Shareholders Show Strong Support

Buxton Resources Limited (AU:BUX) has released an update.

Buxton Resources Limited successfully held a general meeting where all proposed resolutions were passed, including the ratification of share placements and approval for key individuals to participate in the Share Purchase Plan (SPP). The shareholders’ polling results indicated strong support for the company’s strategic decisions, signaling confidence in the direction Buxton Resources is heading.

