Buxton Resources Secures Funding for Madman Project Drilling

Buxton Resources Limited has received an Exploration Incentive Scheme grant of up to A$180,000 for its Madman Project, aimed at supporting its maiden drilling program in a promising gold region in Australia. The project has seen significant progress with the approval of a Program of Works, execution of a Land Access Agreement with local Native Title Holders, and expansion through new license applications, positioning Buxton for potential growth in the gold exploration sector.

Buxton Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in identifying and developing gold and copper deposits, with a particular emphasis on underexplored regions in Australia.

