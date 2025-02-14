Buxton Resources Reports 2024 Field Season Results at West Kimberley JV

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

The latest announcement is out from Buxton Resources Limited ( (AU:BUX) ).

Buxton Resources Limited has concluded its 2024 field season at the West Kimberley JV Project with six diamond drill holes completed at the Dogleg Ni-Cu-Co Prospect. While the results did not identify significant additional mineralization, they affirm the robustness of the company’s exploration strategy and the effectiveness of its joint venture partner, IGO. The completion of ground electromagnetic surveys at nearby prospects did not reveal any further targets for exploration, though the company remains confident in the potential of the region.

More about Buxton Resources Limited

Buxton Resources Limited operates in the minerals exploration industry, focusing primarily on the exploration and development of nickel, copper, and cobalt resources. The company is engaged in joint ventures to mitigate exploration risks and improve the potential for successful discoveries.

YTD Price Performance: -20.0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €5.1M

