Buxton Resources Completes Heritage Survey at Madman Project

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

Buxton Resources Limited ( (AU:BUX) ) just unveiled an update.

Buxton Resources Limited has successfully completed an Aboriginal Heritage Survey at its Madman Project, a crucial step towards securing necessary permits and enhancing their understanding of the operating environment. This collaboration with the Birriliburu Native Title custodians and other stakeholders not only strengthens their social license to operate but also allows for refined planning of their maiden drilling program, expected to commence with improved confidence.

More about Buxton Resources Limited

Buxton Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development projects. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and developing mineral resources, with a particular emphasis on projects like the Madman Project, which targets significant geophysical anomalies.

YTD Price Performance: -7.32%

Average Trading Volume: 737,504

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$13.01M

Find detailed analytics on BUX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue