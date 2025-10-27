Buxton Resources Announces Change in Director’s Interest

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Buxton Resources Limited ( (AU:BUX) ) is now available.

Buxton Resources Limited announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically regarding Stuart Fogarty’s indirect interest in the company. The change involved the expiry of 1,000,000 unlisted options, which were previously held by Pato Negro, a company where Mr. Fogarty serves as a director. This adjustment in securities does not involve any cash consideration and reflects the expiration of options, impacting the director’s overall holdings in the company.

More about Buxton Resources Limited

Buxton Resources Limited is a company involved in the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company focuses on identifying and developing high-quality mineral deposits, primarily in Australia, to create value for its stakeholders.

YTD Price Performance: -19.51%

Average Trading Volume: 839,130

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$11.51M

