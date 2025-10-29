Butterfly Gandhimathi Submits Share Capital Audit Report for Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited ( (IN:BUTTERFLY) ) has shared an announcement.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited has submitted a Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, to comply with the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018. This report, verified by Shikha Purohit & Company, ensures transparency and accuracy in the company’s share capital records, which is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and regulatory compliance.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited operates in the home appliances industry, focusing on manufacturing and selling kitchen and home appliances. The company is known for its range of products including mixers, grinders, and other kitchen essentials, primarily targeting the Indian market.

