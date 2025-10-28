Butterfield Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Bank of NT Butterfield & Son ( (NTB) ) is now available.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with a net income of $61.1 million, up from the previous quarter and the same period last year. The bank’s performance was driven by increased banking and foreign exchange fees, improved net interest income, and effective cost management. The bank’s proactive capital strategies, including share repurchases and dividend payments, further enhanced shareholder value, while maintaining a robust regulatory capital ratio.

Spark’s Take on NTB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NTB is a Outperform.

Bank of NT Butterfield & Son scores strongly due to robust financial performance supported by strong profitability and efficient cash flow management. The stock also benefits from an attractive valuation with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield. Technical indicators suggest a bullish trend, although caution is advised due to potential overbought conditions. The recent earnings call provided a positive outlook, despite some challenges.

More about Bank of NT Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited, based in Hamilton, Bermuda, operates in the financial services industry, providing banking and foreign exchange services. The company focuses on delivering value to its clients and shareholders through efficient capital management and strategic operations.

Average Trading Volume: 191,195

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.75B

