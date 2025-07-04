Butler National Reports Record Earnings for Fiscal 2025

Butler National ( (BUKS) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Butler National presented to its investors.

Butler National Corporation is a prominent player in the aircraft modification, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) sector, and it also provides gaming management services, operating primarily in the aerospace and professional services industries.

In its fiscal year ending April 30, 2025, Butler National Corporation reported record earnings, with earnings per share rising to $0.19 and operating income increasing by 27% to $16.8 million. The company achieved a 7% increase in revenue, reaching $84 million, despite economic challenges in some regions.

Key financial highlights include a 15% revenue increase in the Aerospace Products segment, driven by production efficiencies and increased deliveries, particularly in aircraft modifications and special mission electronics. The Professional Services segment saw stable revenue, with growth in sports wagering offsetting declines in traditional gaming. The company also invested $1.7 million in new product development, resulting in several FAA Supplemental Type Certificate approvals, which are expected to enhance future margins.

Looking ahead, Butler National’s management remains optimistic about its growth prospects. The company is focusing on expanding its fabrication capabilities and optimizing its workforce to support sustainable and scalable growth, while continuing to capitalize on long-term opportunities in both its aerospace and professional services segments.

